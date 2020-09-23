Here’s your chance to showcase your devil’s advocate skills to the Safal Niveshak tribe, help others understand what can permanently lose them their capital, and in the process win a prize if your entry gets chosen amongst the best.

Contest Rules

Write a max. 1200 words SELL or AVOID report on a listed Indian company of your choice (BUY reports or those longer than 1200 words won’t be accepted) You must submit ONLY one report Deadline for report submission is 5th October 2020 Email your report in a Word file to vishal[at]safalniveshak[dot]com with the subject line as – “Value Investing Contest 2020 – Company Name – Your Name” The stock must have a market capitalization of more than Rs 1,000 crore The idea must be well researched (by you). Your analysis must cover these areas: Company’s business

All your reasons why one must avoid the stock, or sell if one owns it

The report would be exclusive to Safal Niveshak. You must not have published it on some other site. But once the report is published on Safal Niveshak, you may post an abstract at other places and link to the full report on Safal Niveshak.

Evaluation & Rewards

I will evaluate each submitted entry ONLY on the depth and simplicity of analysis, though good presentation and proper language is more than welcome (would save me editing time).

There are three prizes to be won (delivery in India only) –

1st Prize – Books of choice worth Rs 3,000/-

2nd Prize – Books of choice worth Rs 2,000/-

3rd Prize – Books of choice worth Rs 1,000/-

All submitted entries would be published on Safal Niveshak (the author can remain anonymous if he/she wants).

This contest is now open. Remember, the deadline for submission is 5th October 2020.