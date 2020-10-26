Result: Value Investing Contest 2020

Late last month, I had announced the 2020 edition of Safal Niveshak’s Value Investing Contest, inviting participants to send SELL or AVOID reports on listed Indian companies of their choice.

I received around forty reports, and to say the least, this was the most difficult contest for me to judge given the good quality analysis sent by almost all participants.

Given this, instead of ranking the first three winners, I feel happy to announce the following eight participants (in alphabetical order) whose analyses I liked the most –

Click here to read all the submitted reports.

While my choice of the top analysts does not devalue the quality of analysis sent by others, it’s just that I had to pick the best few, and thus the above list.

Winners receive gift cards to purchase books of their choice worth Rs 1,000 each.

Congratulations to the winners, and my gratitude to all who participated.