Result: Value Investing Contest 2020

Late last month, I had announced the 2020 edition of Safal Niveshak’s Value Investing Contest, inviting participants to send SELL or AVOID reports on listed Indian companies of their choice.
I received around forty reports, and to say the least, this was the most difficult contest for me to judge given the good quality analysis sent by almost all participants.
Given this, instead of ranking the first three winners, I feel happy to announce the following eight participants (in alphabetical order) whose analyses I liked the most –
- Ankit Kanodia – Adani Green Energy
- Krishnakumar Mohta – PVR Limited
- Manivannan K – Asian Paints
- Pratik Joshi – Emami
- Pratik Kothari – Mahindra Holidays
- Sahil Bharodiya – Vodafone Idea
- Varun Srivastava – Adani Green Energy
- Vikas Kasturi – Nucleus Software
Click here to read all the submitted reports.
While my choice of the top analysts does not devalue the quality of analysis sent by others, it’s just that I had to pick the best few, and thus the above list.
Winners receive gift cards to purchase books of their choice worth Rs 1,000 each.
Congratulations to the winners, and my gratitude to all who participated.
Comments
Vikas Kasturi says
Congratulations to the winners!
Kudos to you Vishal for being able to reach and inspire so many people! Really impressed with the young Soham Deshmukh who researched and made a great submission. Hats off to the teacher and the student!
Pratik Kothari says
Hi Vishal sir, thank you for the appreciation and your kind words. Glad you enjoyed reading it, as much I did, researching it.
San T. says
This will be great opportunity for us to learn different aspects of analysis. Thanks a lot!