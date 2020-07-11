Here is your weekly Saturday newsletter, where I share the latest updates from the site, a new idea worth thinking about, few stories you shouldn’t miss, and a question for you. Let’s get started.

A New Idea: The Only Way to Win in Investing

Here is a story I read recently –

A giant ship engine failed. The ship’s owners tried one expert after another, but none of them could figure but how to fix the engine. Then they brought in an old man who had been fixing ships since he was a young boy. He carried a large bag of tools with him, and when he arrived, he immediately went to work. He inspected the engine very carefully, top to bottom. Two of the ship’s owners were there, watching this man, hoping he would know what to do. After looking things over, the old man reached into his bag and pulled out a small hammer. He gently tapped something. Instantly, the engine lurched into life. He carefully put his hammer away. The engine was fixed! A week later, the owners received a bill from the old man for ten thousand dollars. “What?!” the owners exclaimed. “He hardly did anything!” So they wrote the old man a note saying, “Please send us an itemized bill.” The man sent a bill that read: Tapping with a hammer………………….. $ 2.00

Knowing where to tap…………………….. $ 9,998.00

Knowing where to tap – the process – makes all the difference, whether you are working with a hammer or with your money.

Charlie Munger says –

The only way to win is to work, work, work, work, and hope to have a few insights.

If you are not willing to work on creating the right investing process that suits you – and just rely on the ready made stuff available out there – you face a great probability of ending up with a bad outcome.

“Focus on the karma,” Lord Krishna told Arjuna in the battlefield of Kurukshetra. “Don’t let the fruit be the purpose of your karma.”

Focusing on your investment process, and not the outcome, should be your goal.

Here is the payoff: Over the long term, a good process delivers highly desirable results, and generates better and more reliable outcomes. This isn’t any secret.

A Question for You

Your life is dependent on the things you do today. You cannot live the life of your dreams if you spend your time today doing average things.

So ask yourself – Where will my life be in five or ten years if I continue doing what I am doing today?

This should help you identify the things in your life today that are wasting your time. It should also help you identify things that you need to do in order to achieve your dreams.



