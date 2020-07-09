Safal Niveshak is 9 Years Old

After I had decided to quit my job in late 2010, we got to know that our second child was on the way.

There was a momentary dilemma whether to go ahead with the decision or not, as an added member in the family would have meant added responsibilities, and that too in a period of high financial uncertainty.

I had exhausted a large part of my savings to pay off my home loan to be able to quit that job, and now there would be an extra mouth to feed, apart from other expenses that come along with with a newborn – hospitalization, diapers, etc.

“Go for it!” was my wife’s call. “We will see what happens only after we take this step,” she comforted me. “Worst, if nothing works out after you quit your job, we will sell our house and move back to our hometown.”

I finally quit in April 2011, and my son was born in May. He was a pre-mature child, and we had to spend 18+ days in the hospital. The final bill took away almost six months of my savings. There was another momentary thought of going back to a job, as my work had not started to pay off yet.

“Don’t give up!” my wife advised. “We will see this through. Just give it some more time.”

Well, that was it! She did not give up on my dreams, and I did not give up on Safal Niveshak.

In May 2020, my son completed his nine years.

Today, 9th July 2020, Safal Niveshak completes its own.

I have thanked Providence for being able to complete each year so far. Reaching the age of nine seems great, given that it is considered a complete, perfected and divine number in Hinduism because it represents the end of a cycle in the decimal system.

What is more, Buddha was believed to have nine virtues – (1) Accomplished, (2) Perfectly Enlightened, (3) Endowed with knowledge and Conduct or Practice, (4) Well-gone or Well-spoken, (5) the Knower of worlds, (6) the Guide Unsurpassed of men to be tamed, (7) the Teacher of gods and men, (8) Enlightened, and (9) Blessed.

Of these, I can certainly claim to have been blessed.

And I thank not just my wife, a lot of blessings and great luck for being able to see this day, but also to you, my dear reader, for “raising” this initiative to this point.

It truly could not have happened without you.

A lot has happened in these nine quick years – and the Safal Niveshak tribe is reaching 85,000 members.

Though I terribly miss my first subscriber and my most ardent reader and critic, my father, who passed away late last year.

I know I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating –

Dear reader, thank you so much for reading, for commenting, for your interest and support, for helping this entire movement of creating smarter and independent investors become greater and spread wider. You are magnificent, and I am supremely grateful for your time and attention.

Just in case Safal Niveshak has touched your life, I would be happy and honoured to read your thoughts in the Comments section of this post.

By the way, though I should not be talking about China now given what has been happening with the India-China relationship in recent times, the number nine represents “longevity” in the Chinese tradition. And that is exactly what I wish for you and for our relationship, dear tribe member.

Thanks again for being here!

With respect,

Vishal