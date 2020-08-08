I recently made a pocket-zine for my kids that contained some lessons on living a good life.

They loved holding and reading it as much as I loved creating it.

Well, call it a positive feedback loop, that zine has led me to create one more. This time on the most important things in personal finance.

I call it – Personal Finance for Smart People: A Pocket Guide for Wealthier Life.

Click here to download the PDF version.

Please note that personal finance is, well, personal. So, it is OK if you reject all the ideas in this zine. See these ideas in context of your own financial goals and circumstances.

Anyways, while this zine is completely free, it is not cheap. If you wish to show your support, please forward it to someone who may benefit from it.

You may share it on WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn, or just email them the link to this post.

Stay safe.

Regards,

Vishal