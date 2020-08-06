A Father’s Lessons for a Good Life

Book value is what investors paid most attention to during the early 20th century. Ben Graham mentions it twice as often as the phrase “net income” in his classic book The Intelligent Investor. Then it kind of faded away. Profits became the metric of choice for most of the late 20th century.

At other times dividends were the prized metric. In the late 1990s it was page views. In the mid-2000s, user growth.

If Uber was a company in 1985, when investors obsessed over free cash flow, it would be considered a joke. But since it exists in the 2010s, when investors mostly care about revenue growth and brush aside profitability, it became a darling.

Investment facts are always changing. But prediction is doubly hard because the facts investors care about and pay attention to – which is what makes facts relevant – change all the time. Not just by industry, but for the market as a whole. They change by economic condition, generation, and when a compelling story about a new metric finds its way into enough people’s heads.