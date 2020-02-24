Safal Niveshak

Wit. Wisdom. Value Investing.

You are here: Home / Warren Buffett Letters / My Notes on Warren Buffett’s 2019 Letter to Shareholders

My Notes on Warren Buffett’s 2019 Letter to Shareholders

| Reading Time: 1 minute | 3 Comments |

Warren Buffett recently released his 2019 letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway.

I have prepared some notes on the letter. Click here to download my notes.

Join 60000+ Smart Investors

Subscribe to our best stuff on investing, stock analysis, and human behaviour. Plus get access to Seven E-Books on Investing + Two Special Reports + One Stock Analysis Template. All for FREE!

No charge. Unsubscribe anytime.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Sanjiv Shah says

    I like your last comment as I am planning to go to Omaha this year.
    the meeting will be on Yahoo Finance so one does not neds to go but the opportunity to meet so many like minded investors and analysts. All value investors should visit once in their lifetime if they can

    Best

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.