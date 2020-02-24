My Notes on Warren Buffett’s 2019 Letter to Shareholders February 24, 2020 | Reading Time: 1 minute | 3 Comments | Warren Buffett recently released his 2019 letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. I have prepared some notes on the letter. Click here to download my notes.
Comments
Sanjiv Shah says
I like your last comment as I am planning to go to Omaha this year.
the meeting will be on Yahoo Finance so one does not neds to go but the opportunity to meet so many like minded investors and analysts. All value investors should visit once in their lifetime if they can
Best
Saeed Mohamadi says
Are there any similar notes from previous years of Warren’s letters in your blog? BTW Thank you.
Rajaram S says
Thank you