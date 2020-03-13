Admission to the 11th batch of The Safal Niveshak Mastermind – my premium, online course in Value Investing – is now open, and will remain so till 25th March.



My idea through Mastermind is simple – to help you with a simple, common-sense approach to successful investing, so that you can avoid the uncertainty and outlandish time you would otherwise spend doing it all alone.

I’ve lined up a lot of things that you will receive when you become a part of The Safal Niveshak Mastermind. Here’re the key ones…

50+ detailed lessons and few hours of video classes that will help you learn the nuances of Value Investing and how you can apply it to create long-term wealth through stock investing.

that will help you learn the nuances of Value Investing and how you can apply it to create long-term wealth through stock investing. Lessons on identifying moats and analyzing specific sectors to help you build your circle of competence.

to help you build your circle of competence. Lessons on building a latticework of mental models – the Charlie Munger way – to make better investment decisions.

to make better investment decisions. Lessons on calculating Intrinsic Values of stocks.

Lessons on creating a portfolio of high-quality stocks.

Exclusive Forum to participate in learning exercises and discuss practical examples so that you can gain experience in doing your own independent analysis.

Over the past few years, I’ve sifted through a mountain of amazing books, documents, lectures, websites, and the last twelve years of my personal experience as an investor – to ensure that I bring the best ideas and lessons for you in investing and building wealth.

The goal of The Safal Niveshak Mastermind Course is simple – To help you get richer every single day.

This is your opportunity to become a simpler, sensible, long-term investor, and avoid the uncertainty and outlandish time and pain that you would otherwise spend doing it all alone.

Here are the key features of the Course –

100% online, self-study course

Convenient 24X7 online availability of all lessons

Downloadable basic excel models and templates

Members-only Forum for discussions and performing exercises after each lesson

Premium access to the exclusive Mastermind website

Now, if you are willing and ready…

Let Me Offer You a Deal

The Safal Niveshak Mastermind, with all its invaluable benefits as mentioned above, is priced at Rs 16,500/- (plus 18% tax). Even this price, as a lot of my current students tell me, contains a great amount of margin of safety.

But to help make the decision easier for you, I am offering a Special Discount of Rs 4,000 to Rs 7,000 to those who join the ongoing 11th Batch admission till 25th March 2020. So you can pay me any of these two prices – Rs 9,500 or Rs 12,500 (plus tax).*

* Please note both these pricing options give the exact same access to everything Mastermind offers. Several members have asked me how they can give more to support Safal Niveshak, so this is an easy way to do that.

Now, if you are interested to reinvent how you invest, click below to subscribe to The Safal Niveshak Mastermind right away.

The knowledge you’ll get here will be your great asset. It wouldn’t be stolen or confiscated. It would set your mind free. And that’s what true independence that you deserve is all about.

By the way, here is what a couple of Mastermind students have to say about their experience with the Course…

I am very humbled by Vishal’s approach in the Mastermind Value Investing Course. The course is created to strengthen us in our investment skills and techniques, allowing individuals to know which stocks are fundamentally sound. One thing that really differentiate the Mastermind course from the other investing courses is the emphasis and build up on the mindset of an investor which is really very important. I highly recommend anyone who wants to build his wealth in a wise way to be part of Vishal’s Mastermind community. ~ Sean Seah

This is one of the best courses I have ever done. As a true value investor, this is one of the best investments I have made. I thoroughly enjoyed the course and would be happy to recommend the course to anyone who is interested in value investing. Your course is the true example of ‘The more you learn, the more you’ll earn.’ ~ Antony Sakkariyas

P.S. After you make an online payment as per the first method above, you will receive a “Ticket” from Explara. Ignore the terminologies etc. as that is the way the payment gateway’s system works. You will also receive an invoice from the main payment gateway (CCAvenue/EBS).

P.P.S. Please read the Frequently Asked Questions to avoid future confusions/conflicts.

P.P.P.S. In case you face any issues making the payment, please write to me at vishal@safalniveshak.com.