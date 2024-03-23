Safal Niveshak

Wit. Wisdom. Value Investing.

You are here: Home / Investing / My Talk on the Art of Investing – Bangkok

My Talk on the Art of Investing – Bangkok

Before beginning today’s post, I have a brief announcement to make.

I am organising in-person workshops on Value Investing in –

  • Bengaluru: Sunday, 7th April
  • Mumbai: Sunday, 14th April
  • Dallas (US): Saturday, 27th April
  • New York (US): Saturday, 11th May

If you are in or around these cities and wish to attend, kindly register here.

I recently presented at an event organized by a dear friend in Bangkok, Thailand. The topic was “The Art of Investing”.

I shared my thoughts on some powerful lessons I have learned as a stock market investor over the past 20+ years and how one can use them to walk with confidence on their wealth-creation journey.

Click here to watch the video of the talk.

I hope you find the talk worth your time.

Join 90000+ Smart Investors

Subscribe to our best stuff on investing, stock analysis, and human behaviour. Plus get access to Seven E-Books on Investing + Two Special Reports + One Stock Analysis Template. All for FREE!

No charge. Unsubscribe anytime.

Be a part of our growing tribe. Join us on Twitter.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *