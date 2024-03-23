My Talk on the Art of Investing – Bangkok

Before beginning today’s post, I have a brief announcement to make.

I recently presented at an event organized by a dear friend in Bangkok, Thailand. The topic was “The Art of Investing”.

I shared my thoughts on some powerful lessons I have learned as a stock market investor over the past 20+ years and how one can use them to walk with confidence on their wealth-creation journey.

Click here to watch the video of the talk.

I hope you find the talk worth your time.