Who Wants a 20% Annual Risk-Free Return?

I have long argued that the most important lesson of “financial literacy,” one that is never taught in any “financial literacy” classes, is: If I offer you a 20% annual risk-free return, am I lying? The answer is yes, of course. UBS was not actually offering a 20% annual risk-free return — the ETN “often yielded 20% or more” but didn’t advertise any fixed interest rate, and it said right on the front page that it was risky — but just knowing that single core fact of financial literacy would be sufficient to guide your investment decision here. “Ooh fun gamble, 20% return, maybe I’ll take a chance on it”: Fine, great, whatever. “Hmm this seems to offer monthly income, and a 20% return would help my retirement, guess I should put all my savings into it”: No, bad, wrong.

Consider the stock market.

The original design of the stock market was purely capitalist in intention. It was created to provide a means for business people – entrepreneurs, inventors, developers – to obtain needed investment capital, to start or to expand their businesses. So stocks were issued, bankers and other investors bought the stock, and the businesses made use of the invested money. But once a business started flourishing and was producing a profit, it returned the money back to the stock holders so that it could be used by other enterprises.

Over the years, however, this last part of the process was completely forgotten. As years passed, the brokers quickly realized that they could make lots of easy money in trading shares back and forth. They became middlemen, in charge of the flow of capital, earning their commission on each and every transaction.

As we see now, the game is no longer just about capital and businesses, and has become one where everything is centered on the flow of money from one investor to another, instead of one business to another. And in this flow, investors get doomed time and again because they fall for the “20% annual risk-free return” kind of promises! And brokers and other middlemen earn their commissions even on such doom.

This is exactly like it happens in a casino. One gambler gets rich at the expense of others, but ultimately loses it all. But whatever happens, the broker (the casino) always wins.

Asking the question Levine poses – If I offer you a 20% annual risk-free return, am I lying? – the answer for which is – Yes, of course, I am lying – will save you from a lot of blushes and disasters not just in the stock market but also in your broader financial life.

