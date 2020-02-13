My Talk at Value Investing Summit 2020, Kuala Lumpur

I recently spoke at the Value Investing Summit 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, on the subject of ‘financial freedom.’
Click here to watch the video of my talk, or watch below.
There are intermittent audio issues due to a problem with the microphone. But I know you are wise enough to not complain about the same and instead able to connect those dots looking at my slides and your own wisdom. 🙂
Thanks for your time!
Comments
Pradeep says
Thoughtful and inspiring
JOSEPH says
Thank you “Rahul” for sharing this video! I love it and have learnt much from you. Especially the story how God created life and we humans live, leaves a deep impression on me – Give me a new perspective on life. Thank you again and may you and your family live a blissful and loving life always!
Manoj says
Nice speech sir, I have to learn many things from you.
Gangamma says
Excellent talk. Wondering why there was no Q&A session!
Edward Lee says
I stay at Malaysia. Please keep me informed in your circulated mail and we can attend in the Value Investing Summit personally.
Mohan Lal Tejwani says
Very good video. Thank you so much for sharing.
Best wishes and regards 😊
Bill says
“It is not about the money” only when they have more than enough
Sukhdev Singh says
Very good and inspiring presentation for everyone.Nothing less was expected from Vishal !
With Thanks and regards
Sukhdev Singh