Announcing – Classroom Course in Value Investing

The course will take you through the entire process of practicing value investing to identify long term wealth creating stocks. This includes helping you:

Create the right value investing mindset and build a behavioural framework to avoid biases and create the right investment thought process.

and build a behavioural framework to avoid biases and create the right investment thought process. Assess business quality – separating good from gruesome

– separating good from gruesome Analyze financial statements to find well-performing businesses

to find well-performing businesses Calculate intrinsic valuations using various methods

using various methods Identify competitive moats and whether they are sustainable

and whether they are sustainable Build a portfolio of sound, wealth-creating businesses

Program Outline

Module I

Focus – How compounding works, fundamentals of value investing, how to think about the stock market, how to deal with Mr. Market

Value investing 101 and the idea of compounding

How to think about the stock market

Lessons from history of financial markets

Key focus on the ideas of long-term compounding, why Ben Graham’s big ideas of Mr. Market and margin of safety matter, how to think about great and gruesome businesses, moats, capital allocation, and price vs value.

Key ideas like looking at simple businesses, researching stocks well, and focusing on risks, and paying the right prices

What has worked well in investing, how to think like the world’s best investors, introduction to multidisciplinary thinking

Module II

Focus – Complete focus on the behavioural side of investing and studying cognitive psychology for minimizing mistakes that often hurts investment decision making

Human (mis)behaviour and causes of misjudgement

Mental models in a value investor’s toolkit

Module III

Focus – Analyzing businesses carefully, understanding what makes few businesses great, some good, and most gruesome, how moats are constructed, how few of them sustain over long period of time, how most others lose their way, importance of staying within circle of competence, looking at a business as a moving picture.

Businesses – great, good, gruesome, and how to differentiate between them.

Studying some successful listed Indian businesses using the lens of learning created in this module –

What has made these businesses succeed over the years?

How have they built impregnable moats? Was it business quality? Was it great management?

Will their moats sustain into the future? Why? Why not?

Module IV

Focus – Financial Statements Analysis. Learn the language of business i.e., accounting, how to analyze financial statements, identify connections between them, how to detect financial frauds

How to read annual reports

Analyzing financial statements – Income statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement

Most important numbers and ratios

Assessing management quality – How numbers help

Module V

Focus – “Intrinsic value is fuzzy but very important,” said Warren Buffett. Keeping this in mind, learn how to value businesses using simple models

Understanding value, and why not everything can be valued

Myths and truths of valuations

Concept of present value

Intrinsic valuation vs relative valuation

DCF – Calculation process, do’s and don’ts

Few other simple valuation methods

Valuation case studies of listed Indian companies

Margin of safety – Key ideas and sources of margin of safety

Module VI

Building investing checklists

Other Key Ideas (like concentration vs. diversification, when to sell, immutable laws of investing, deadly sins of investing)

Disclaimer: Case studies on specific companies are created purely for educational purpose only.

The course is suitable for individuals who are just starting off on their investment journey or are into the early phase of the same. It will be a value add:

If you are willing to learn to practice the core principles of Value Investing to pick stocks and how to make them work for you

If you are looking to build your own investment philosophy based on what has worked for the world’s best investors over the past few decades

If you are willing to learn and understand the most important concepts of business and financial analysis, and valuations

If you are willing to learn a stress-free way of wealth creation from stocks

If you are willing to learn and understand the practical, time-tested concepts of behavioural finance

The course is not suitable for you if you are looking for concepts and ideas in Technical Analysis, Derivatives, or speculation/stock trading. Also, there won’t be any stock recommendations/tips provided during the course. Applicants should carefully consider these points before applying for the course.

Accommodation will be provided in an AC, single occupancy room to all participants at the FLAME campus in Pune for three nights of January 11, 12 and 13, 2024.

