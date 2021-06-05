Welcome to The Money School: Teaching Kids About Money – Part 1

Given how important financial skills are to navigating life, it is surprising that our schools do not teach children about money.

How many of us look back at our childhood and wish we would have been taught more about money? A lot of people graduate from college without any idea how to manage their money or balance their bank account. Maybe you were one of them.

Now that you have learned more about managing your money well, I am sure you want to help your kids not make the same mistakes. But then, even when many parents know it is important to teach their children about money matters at a young age, most do not know where to start or how to go about it.

I have been through this situation wherein, despite knowing what to teach my kids about money, I lacked the structure and skills to teach them in the way they would learn best, that is, through a medium they would like.

And so, along with my daughter Kavya, here I am starting with this new initiative titled The Money School, where we will take you and your kids through the journey of money.

The idea is simple – to help kids learn the most important ideas around money in a fun way.

Over the next few videos, we will talk about the history of money, purpose of money, how to earn and spend it, save it, invest and grow it, borrow it (or avoid doing it), and sharing it.

Here is the first part of this series where we cover the history of money and what money really is –

Before I end, let me quote Warren Buffett who said, “The best investment you can make is an investment in yourself.”

The Money School is that opportunity for your kids to start with a great investment in themselves.

Let me know your thoughts and feedback on this initiative, and also your kid’s feedback after he/she watches the video.

Also, please help me spread the word by sharing this post and video with others on WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn, or just email them the link to this post.

Stay safe.

With respect,

— Vishal