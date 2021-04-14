Safal Niveshak

Wit. Wisdom. Value Investing.

You are here: Home / Investing / My Talk on Long Term Investing in the Age of Short Attention Spans

My Talk on Long Term Investing in the Age of Short Attention Spans

| 1 Comment

I recently spoke at a webinar organized by MoneyWiseSmart on the subject of long-term investing in the age of short attention spans.

Click here to watch the video of my talk, or watch below.


Thank you for your time!
* * *

Buy The Sketchbook of Wisdom: The first print of my new book – The Sketchbook of Wisdom – is almost 80% over, and has already been bought across 30+ countries within 2 months of its launch. Click here to get your copy today. Send me an email at vishal@safalniveshak.com if you wish to place bulk orders.

Join 85000+ Smart Investors

Subscribe to our best stuff on investing, stock analysis, and human behaviour. Plus get access to Seven E-Books on Investing + Two Special Reports + One Stock Analysis Template. All for FREE!

No charge. Unsubscribe anytime.

Be a part of our growing tribe. Join us on Twitter.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. aBu says

    Very enlightening discussion. Thank you for the knowledge and experience sharing. Really appreciate it!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join 85,000+ Subscribers and Get Our Stock Market Investing Insights Right Into Your Email