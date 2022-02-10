Shut Up and Wait: My Upcoming Book on the Timeless Principles to Win at Investing and in Life

If someone had told me this in February 2020 that I would be writing this to you in February 2022, I would have laughed at that person. But here I am, writing to you, announcing my second hardcover book (first being The Sketchbook of Wisdom).

The book is titled – Shut Up and Wait: And Other Timeless Principles to Win at Investing and in Life. I am working on it and aim to release it in August 2022.

First, the credit where it is due. The idea of this title – Shut Up and Wait – came from a tweet from Morgan Housel of Collaborative Fund. I checked with Morgan if he would like to ever write a book with this title. He had no plans of doing this and so I sought his permission to use it for this book.

Shut Up and Wait is not a book of investing advice or secrets. Instead, it is a collection of notes I have written to myself over the past 20 years in my pursuit of becoming a better investor and a better person.

It contains the most important time-tested ‘principles’ of investing well that have helped me in my pursuit of wealth creation and financial freedom. So it is sort of a book of ‘principles.’ Also, the book goes beyond financial investing. The notes contained in it have helped me in my journey of personal transformation. It contains the larger lessons that I have distilled from my life and investing experiences — lessons that I think everyone young and old will in some ways find useful.

Shut Up and Wait contains the most important principles around money, investing, and the follies of our minds that act as speed-breakers in our journey towards wealth creation and financial freedom. These are essentially the ideas that have been my guideposts for the last 20 years as an investor, which I have compacted into something you can read in less than 2 hours, though that is not how I would like you to read this book (better, just one page a day).

I hope you find these ideas useful, like I have, in your own journey of wealth creation, financial freedom, and personal transformation.

Like I mentioned, I am working towards August 2022 release of the book. Till then, all you need to do is just shut up and wait. 🙂

I also welcome your suggestion(s) on the book, and your feedback after reading the five free chapters. Please share the same in the Comments section of this post.

