Safal Niveshak is 10 Years Old

After I had decided to quit my job in late 2010, we got to know that our second child was on the way.
There was a momentary dilemma whether to go ahead with the decision or not, as an added member in the family would have meant added responsibilities, and that too in a period of high financial uncertainty.
I had exhausted a large part of my savings to pay off my home loan to be able to quit that job, and now there would be an extra mouth to feed, apart from other expenses that come along with a new-born – medical bills, diapers, etc.
“Go for it!” was my wife’s call. “We will see what happens only after we take this step,” she comforted me. “Worst, if nothing works out after you quit your job, we will sell our house and move back to our hometown.”
I finally quit in April 2011, and my son was born in May. He was a pre-mature child, and we had to spend 18+ days in the hospital. The final bill took away almost six months of my savings. There was another momentary thought of going back to a job, as my work had not started to pay off yet.
“Don’t give up!” my wife advised. “We will see this through. Just give it some more time.”
Well, that was it! She did not give up on my dreams, and I did not give up on Safal Niveshak.
In May 2021, my son completed his ten years.
Today, 9th July 2021, Safal Niveshak completes its ten years.
That’s ONE decade!
When I started Safal Niveshak in 2011, I had no idea that this small labour of love and learning would animate me with a sense of purpose and become both my life and my living, nor that its one original reader (me) would swell into several thousands.
Somehow, a decade has elapsed.
It has not been an easy decade by any measure. After all, like Mark Twain supposedly said, “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” I started this initiative to try to convince people how they get fooled with their money and what they must do to avoid getting fooled, and the mission has not changed a bit even after a decade.
But a lot has happened in these ten quick years – I’ve published more than 1,400 posts on the site and the Safal Niveshak tribe has crossed 90,000 subscribers to the free newsletter. Apart from that, more than 10,000 people have subscribed for premium services like the Mastermind course, Value Investing Almanack newsletter and workshops.
Also in 2021, I published my first book – The Sketchbook of Wisdom – which has sold more than 2,300 copies across 40 countries in less than five months. Then recently, I started The One Percent Show with Vishal Khandelwal, hosting Manish Chokhani and Vinod Sethi, two of India’s veteran investors, in the first two episodes.
Here is the line-up for the next four episodes –
Anyways, while the premium services and books help me run my house, almost 99% of the work on the website – articles, videos, podcasts – is available for free and will always remain so. Plus, given that I have and will always keep the site clean of advertisers and sponsors, you can expect my work to continue to remain unbiased and honest.
For me, true freedom never lied in the liberty to do whatever I want, but in the liberty to not do what I do not want. After ten years, I am proud of holding on to that idea.
Today, as I round the first decade of Safal Niveshak, I wish to thank you, dear reader, for reading, for commenting, for your interest and support, for helping this entire movement of creating smarter and independent investors become greater and spread wider.
You are magnificent, and I am supremely grateful for your time and attention.
Just in case Safal Niveshak has touched your life, I would be happy and honoured to read your thoughts in the Comments section of this post.
Thanks again for being here!
With respect,
Vishal
Comments
