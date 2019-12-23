Okay, people change all the time.

School back-benchers turn around, finish college with top scores, get jobs or start businesses and lead mature, responsible lives.

Introverts move out of their shyness and make friends.

Stammerers get over their difficulties and become great speakers.

Alcoholics stop drinking and become mature.

Criminals convert to religion and leave the life of crime behind.

Lazy and selfish people become altruistic and devote their lives to the service of others.

Sinners become saints.

Traders who cannot see beyond an hour become investors (rare, but still) who see beyond years.

Then, people change their minds – not just their opinions, but minds.

Change, however, is difficult…and tiring. It makes us vulnerable, fearful, and uncomfortable, and sometimes we fail again and again in the process.

And so most people don’t change…unless they really want to, and not because

someone else wants them to.

A course cannot make you a value investor.

A discourse cannot make you a thinker.

A book cannot make you wise.

And if you think you can change someone or someone can change you, think twice.

However, know that we humans have the special ability to change ourselves willingly. We can change our perspective, our behaviour, our capabilities, and our complete lives. But only when we want to.

So, the hard part isn’t the change.

It’s the want. It’s the desire to change.

As the Upanishads suggest –

You are what your deep, driving desire is.

As your desire is, so is your will.

As your will is, so is your deed.

As your deed, is so is your destiny.

Remember this when you draw out your resolutions for 2020.