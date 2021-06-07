A Simple Online Stock Portfolio Tracker

The Sketchbook of Wisdom: The first print of my book – The Sketchbook of Wisdom – got sold out in a matter of 3 months. Now, the second print is reaching me soon. Click here to reserve your copy. I will start shipping next week. Send me an email at vishal@safalniveshak.com if you wish to place bulk orders.



* * *

In my past communications, I have written about the idea of avoiding online portfolio trackers, given the amount of irrelevant information that you get to see when you log into such trackers, and the unwanted action such noise may lead you to.

As an alternative, I have advised maintaining simple excel based trackers. Since you must enter data manually here, that may keep you away from tinkering much with it.

Anyways, as a middle path to create an excel based portfolio tracker that also gets automatically updated with some key information like the current stock price, market cap, and P/E – so that you can check your performance once in a while without the hassle of inputting latest stock prices – I have created a simple Google Spreadsheet based tracker, which you can download from here.

To use this tracker for your own portfolio, just copy the contents of my sheet and paste in your local Google Spreadsheet.

This is the kind of tracker I maintain for my own stock portfolio, though the stocks mentioned in the sample you download are purely indicative and do not represent my personal portfolio.

The document also includes a sheet containing a sample watchlist of stocks (again, all stocks in the list are purely indicative).

Let me know if you find any difficulty or have any question on using this tracker. Put that in the Comments of this post and I will try to help you out with the same.



* * *

That’s about it from me for today.

If you liked this post, please share with others on WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn, or just email them the link to this post.

Stay safe.

With respect,

— Vishal