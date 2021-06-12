The One Percent Show: Episode 1 – Manish Chokhani

Welcome to my new initiative, The One Percent Show with Vishal Khandelwal.

My guest for the first episode is Manish Chokhani, one of India’s most respected financial market experts. Manish is a Director at Enam Holdings and a Governing Board Member at Flame University. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Manish was one of the youngest MBAs to have graduated from the London Business School. When he is not making decisions about where to invest, or even when he is doing that, you may find him singing, reading, painting, travelling, meditating, or at a Vipassana course, practicing the Buddhist meditation technique.

Manish is one of the wisest people I know of, and the kindest. I experienced his kindness when he offered to help me with his advice while I was working on my book The Sketchbook of Wisdom, and then readily agreed to write a foreword for the same, which I will be grateful for the rest of my life.

His insights and advice are the result of a life of critical thinking, reading, curiosity, and humility. Studying his ideas and thoughts over the years are a proof of how great things are accomplished through small, persistent steps.

We cover a lot in today’s show, and I am sure this conversation is going to teach all its listeners a lot about life than just thinking, learning, and investing.



The Story Behind “One Percent”

Benjamin Franklin said, “Little strokes fell great oaks.” Warren Buffett advised, “Life is like a snowball. The important thing is finding wet snow and a really long hill.” The Japanese have talked for centuries about Kaizen, which means ‘small continuous improvements.’ And you must have seen this equation – 1.01365 = 37.8.

What this equation and the accompanying advice really means is that instead of trying to make radical changes in a short amount of time, if you can just make small improvements – just 1% better – every day, that will gradually lead to the change you want in your life.

Each day, just focus on getting 1% better in whatever it is you are trying to improve. That’s it. Just 1%.

What does 1% a day mean? Nothing, really. It just means get a little better each day – as simple as reading one page of a book per day, or watching one TED talk per day, or exercising for only five minutes per day. It is hard to quantify. But the important thing to know is this – One percent better each day, compounded, is almost 3800% better each year. Big change, with just one percent.

James Clear wrote in his book, Atomic Habits –

I like to refer to habits as the compound interest of self-improvement, and the reason why I like that phrase is that, the same way that money multiplies through compound interest, the effects of your habits multiply as you repeat them over time…[I]f you can get just one percent better each day, so .01365, you end up 37 times better by the time you get to the end of the year.

That is the idea behindTo take you on an open-ended exploration into the minds of the wisest people around whose insights and wisdom can help you learn to think, invest, decide, and live each day a little, as little as one percent, better.

Apart from the audio and video show that starts today, I am also working on a newsletter around this concept, but that is for a later day. Remember, I too need to take it slow, just one percent a day.

So, thank you for being a part of this initiative. I look forward to walking with you on this journey of self-improvement, step by step, one percent by one percent.



* * *

That’s about it from me for today.

