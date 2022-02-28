My Notes on Warren Buffett’s 2021 Letter to Shareholders

The Sketchbook of Wisdom: A Hand-Crafted Manual on the Pursuit of Wealth and Good Life Buy your copy of the book Morgan Housel calls “a masterpiece.” It contains 50 timeless ideas – from Lord Krishna to Charlie Munger, Socrates to Warren Buffett, and Steve Jobs to Naval Ravikant – as they apply to our lives today. Click here to buy now.

Warren Buffett recently released his 2021 letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway.

I have prepared some notes on the letter. Click here to read my notes.

If you liked this post, please share with others on WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn. Or just email them the link to this post.

If you are seeing this newsletter for the first time, you may subscribe here.

Stay safe.

With respect,

– Vishal