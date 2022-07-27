My Notes on Howard Marks’s Latest Memo: I Beg to Differ

The Sketchbook of Wisdom: Special Rs 200 Discount till 31st July 2022 Buy your copy of the book Morgan Housel calls “a masterpiece.” It contains 50 timeless ideas – from Lord Krishna to Charlie Munger, Socrates to Warren Buffett, and Steve Jobs to Naval Ravikant – as they apply to our lives today. Click here to buy now and claim Rs 200 discount. Offer valid till 31st July 2022.

Howard Marks yesterday released his latest memo to clients of Oaktree Capital.

It was titled “I Beg to Differ.”

It’s a wonderful take on how investors must think and act differently and independently, if they aim to achieve superior investment results.

I have prepared some notes on the memo. Click here to read my notes.

