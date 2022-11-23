My Notes on Howard Marks’s Latest Memo: What Really Matters

The Sketchbook of Wisdom: Get Your Copy Now Buy your copy of the book Morgan Housel calls “a masterpiece.” It contains 50 timeless ideas – from Lord Krishna to Charlie Munger, Socrates to Warren Buffett, and Steve Jobs to Naval Ravikant – as they apply to our lives today. Click here to buy now.

Howard Marks yesterday released his latest memo to clients of Oaktree Capital.

It was titled “What Really Matters?”

It’s a wonderful take on what investors must focus on and what they must avoid to achieve superior investment returns.

I have prepared some notes on the memo. Click here to read my notes.

With respect,

– Vishal