As the first dawn of 2024 breaks, we stand at a poignant milestone.

Today, Charlie Munger would have completed 100 revolutions around the sun. A century that was almost reached, yet remained just beyond grasp, as he left us on November 28, 2023.

In honoring this titan of wisdom, I am happy to announce my new book – The Worldly Wisdom of Charlie Munger – which I plan to release in the next few months.

My idea through this book will be to distill the wisdom of this remarkable individual, presenting it in a format that is accessible to readers from all backgrounds and walks of life. In doing so, I hope to empower you with insights and principles that you can apply to your own life, endeavors, and decision-making processes.

Charlie’s life was not just a journey through time, but a voyage across vast oceans of knowledge. He navigated through the complexities of investing, the intricacies of life, and the art of multidisciplinary thinking. His approach was never linear; it was dimensional, enveloping every facet of understanding and wisdom.

In “The Worldly Wisdom of Charlie Munger,” I endeavor to encapsulate these lessons, creating a beacon for those seeking a path to becoming wiser, each day.

This book is not going to be merely a compendium of Charlie’s investing ideas. It will be a deeper dive into the philosophy that underpinned his thoughts and actions. It will also delve into his unique perspective on life – a tapestry woven with threads of pragmatism and relentless curiosity.

“The Worldly Wisdom of Charlie Munger” is not just a tribute, but an invitation. An invitation to walk in the footsteps of a man who didn’t just live a century but enriched it with timeless wisdom. It’s an opportunity for us to align our own orbits with the principles that guided one of the greatest minds of our times.

As we mark what would have been Munger’s 100th year, let us not dwell on the loss. Instead, let’s celebrate a legacy that continues to illuminate paths, inspire minds, and guide us towards a wiser, more thoughtful existence.

I see my effort to write this book on Charlie’s lessons as a journey. A journey towards understanding the profound, embracing the complex, and appreciating the beauty of becoming wiser, each day.

The wisdom and insights I’ve gathered from Charlie have been nothing short of transformative, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to share them with you.

Thank you for your time.

I send prayers your way for a blessed 2024.

– Vishal