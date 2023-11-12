Happy Diwali: Lighting the Lamp Within

The Sketchbook of Wisdom: A Hand-Crafted Manual on the Pursuit of Wealth and Good Life Buy your copy of the book Morgan Housel calls “a masterpiece.” It contains 50 timeless ideas – from Lord Krishna to Charlie Munger, Socrates to Warren Buffett, and Steve Jobs to Naval Ravikant – as they apply to our lives today. Click here to buy now at a special discount (available only till 15th Nov. 2023).

I read this beautiful couplet from Sant Kabir this morning –

जब मैं था तब हरी नहीं, अब हरी है मैं नाही,

सब अँधियारा मिट गया, दीपक देखा माही |

Translated, it means that when I was immersed in my ego and arrogance, I could not see God (the supreme power). But when I illuminated the lamp of knowledge within myself, all darkness of ignorance vanished, ego went away, and I found God in the light of knowledge.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali (the festival of lights in India), if there is anything I wish for you today, this is it.

May you illuminate within yourself – and around you – the lamp of knowledge so that the darkness of ignorance vanishes, ego and arrogance goes away, and you find God in that light of knowledge.

May you find peace amidst the noise all around by lighting your own “inner light” and using it as your guide to become more sensible, smarter, and independent in your decision making – in life and investing.

This Diwali, may you light the lamp of love, abundance, compassion, and knowledge in your heart, to serve yourself, to serve others, and to dispel any darkness around you.

There is no better long-term compounding than when you invest in yourself and those around you.

I am sure you are already on that journey. But if you are just starting out, you know where to begin. And today is a great day to start.

Happy Diwali.

Regards, Vishal