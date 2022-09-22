How to Judge The Quality of Your Decisions (Hint: It’s Not by Outcomes)

One peculiar but common way our brain works is that we often remember what’s easily available to us, and see what’s easily visible.

So, we conclude that the stock trader who is rich must know what he is doing. In the same way, an investor who uses leverage to increase his bets and in the process magnifies his returns is also considered a role model.

In business, a CEO who borrows a lot of money to make acquisitions and in process turns his business bigger in quick time, also seem to be doing the right things (at least when times are euphoric).

In effect, the general belief is that if the outcome is good, the process and decisions made to arrive at that outcome must have been sound. Right?

This content is reserved for Prime Members. To access, please login below with your membership credentials. If you are not a member, please consider joining the Prime Membership to access the best ideas in investing, human behaviour, business analysis, and decision making, and get onto the path of becoming a better version of yourself.