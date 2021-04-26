How to Be Okay When Things Are Not

Trust you and everyone in your family is safe and fine.

Here is my latest podcast episode, the first in a series on my book – The Sketchbook of Wisdom – wherein I talk about how we can be okay when things around us are not. This applies not only to life but also to investing. So, I hope you find this useful anyway.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Download

Also Check: The Safal Niveshak Podcast

Stay safe.

With respect,

— Vishal