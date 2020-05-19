Are You Betting on a V-Shaped Recovery in Stock Market?

Stocks don’t always rebound in a “V” shape. During the last lengthy bear market, which accompanied the Great Recession, stocks prices started falling in September, 2007, and didn’t bottom out until February, 2009, seventeen months later. During the Great Depression, in the nineteen-thirties, the bear market lasted even longer. It began with the Wall Street crash of October, 1929, and lasted until the middle of 1932; by then, the market was down about eighty per cent from its pre-crash peak. Stocks didn’t hit new highs until the nineteen-fifties. In the current context, that seems like a scary narrative. [Yale economist Robert Shiller, who shared the 2013 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, for his studies of what drives stock prices] told me that he had been thinking about the Great Depression, too. In early 1930, he reminded me, the stock market rallied for a while, much like it is doing now, only to roll over and go into another remorseless decline. “But nobody remembers that,” Shiller said. “The recent past is more resonant.” Some people do study historical episodes, of course. On Tuesday, Scott Minerd, the chief global investment officer at the Wall Street firm Guggenheim Partners, wrote on Twitter, “Stocks have clearly topped the recent uptrend. Now we find out if this is 1930 all over again.”

By the way, the Indian Chief Economic Advisor has recently predicted a V-shaped recovery for the Indian economy. He cited the example of rapid economic rebound after Spanish flu, which had a much higher kill rate. “Most people are more pessimistic than they need to be,” he remarked.

With too many moving parts, too much uncertainty, and above all, the unknown nature of the epidemic, I will certainly not buy into that prediction. I will be optimistic, but not indulge into any predictions, good or bad. Let the V, or U, or W, or L-shaped recovery take care of itself.

Meanwhile, Mint tells me that many Indian firms, especially those with weak balance sheets in sectors such as aviation and hospitality, are seeing hopes of any revival dwindle, and Forbes reports that Indian real estate, especially commercial, is set to collapse like a house of cards. Not V, or U, or W, this certainly seems like an “L” for these businesses.

