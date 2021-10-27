Video: Ask Me Anything: YouTube LIVE with Vishal Khandelwal – Session #1

I did my first ever YouTube Live Ask Me Anything (AMA) session yesterday, and received a great response. The idea was to try and answer questions on stock market investing (except on specific stocks), investing process, basic personal finance, starting up, failing, blogging, minimalism, and living a good life.

Here is the video of the entire session, with timestamps, so that you can jump straight to your topics of choice.

If you are not able to watch the video above, click here to watch.