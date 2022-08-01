Announcing: Safal Niveshak Prime Membership

I have been writing content on Safal Niveshak for the past 11 years, and almost all that I have shared here has been and will always remain free.

That work exists completely with support from YOU. You may have bought my investing course, or a book, and I thank you for that.

Today, it brings me great joy to launch a new service for you – The Safal Niveshak Prime Membership – where I plan to share with you the best ideas from my learnings from the world’s greatest teachers in areas ranging from investing, decision making, learning, and life.

As a Prime Member, you will unlock access to exclusive members-only content, transcripts of my podcasts, notes on listed Indian companies (without recommendations), special ebooks, notes from the books and other timeless resources I am reading, curated content that I am consuming and learning from day after day, and special members-only discount on my value investing courses and books.

One of the most important things I have learned over the years is that just one right idea can change your life. And that’s where Prime should help you. Instead of you spending precious time drowning in an ocean of mediocre ideas hoping to find a good one, I will do that work for you, exactly as I have been doing for the past 11 years.

Finally, by becoming a Prime Member, not only will you access all the exclusive content that is reserved for you, you will also help me keep putting out all of my free content.

What You Get as a Prime Member?

While there’s a lot going on inside Prime, here’s a snapshot of what you will get with your annual membership –

Exclusive members-only articles on investing, business analysis, decision making, behavioural finance, and more. Podcast Transcripts: Transcripts of The One Percent Show, so that you can read, take notes, and assimilate the learnings at your own pace and time.

At What Price?

The Prime Membership is priced at ₹11999 (inclusive of GST). However, I am offering it at ₹2001 Launch Discount – or a net price of ₹9999 – till 15th August 2022, or for the first 200 members, whatever comes early.

World’s Best Investor’s Advice

Warren Buffett often says, “The most important investment you can make is in yourself.” That could very well be the best advice he has ever offered.

There has never been a better time to put your future squarely in your own hands – and master valuable skills like investing, learning, and decision making, that will help you forever…now and right through your retirement years. That’s exactly what Prime Membership could help you with.

Thank you for your time.

Regards, Vishal