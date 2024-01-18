A Young Investor’s Guide to Avoiding the Fast-Wealth Trap

The Sketchbook of Wisdom: A Hand-Crafted Manual on the Pursuit of Wealth and Good Life Buy your copy of the book Morgan Housel calls “a masterpiece.” It contains 50 timeless ideas – from Lord Krishna to Charlie Munger, Socrates to Warren Buffett, and Steve Jobs to Naval Ravikant – as they apply to our lives today. Click here to buy now.

In the course of my interaction with young investors, a question that’s asked by many is this – “What do you think about the idea of trading in stocks early on to create capital, and then invest that capital for the long run?”

I ask, “Why do you want to do this?”

Often, the reply is, “So that I can create that capital for long-term investing fast, and grow rich fast.”

I then ask, “Why are you in such a hurry?”

The next question rarely comes in, because most of these young investors are not really sure why they are or should be in a hurry to get rich fast through stock market investing. They have just seen others doing that – trading to create capital, and then investing that capital to get rich fast – and so want to do it themselves.

As I can understand from my basic study of the psyche of new, young investors over the years, I think the crux of this question lies not in its financial implications, but rather in the underlying psychology driving it.

The desire to amass wealth quickly is not just a strategy but a mindset. The allure of swift riches is undeniably potent, especially in an era where stories of overnight millionaires and market wizards dominate headlines or social media and outside of it.

For young investors, these narratives create a skewed perception of investing as a quick path to financial independence. However, this fascination overlooks the inherent risks and the discipline required in wealth creation.

Trading stocks with the objective of generating quick capital is akin to navigating a minefield blindfolded. The stock market, inherently volatile and unpredictable, and often humiliating, is not a guaranteed fast track to wealth. It requires not only an understanding of market and business dynamics but also a good idea about the kind of investor you are, the risks you can take, and ones that can kill you financially.

Charlie Munger said, “The desire to get rich fast is pretty dangerous.” The harsh truth is that more often than not, this approach to quick wealth and riches often leads to significant losses, especially for those lacking experience and emotional control.

Now, contrasting the perilous route of rapid wealth accumulation is the philosophy of long-term investing. This approach aligns with the principles of successful investors like Warren Buffett and Munger himself.

This idea of slow, long-term investing is predicated on the power of compounding (which is back-ended, that is, its fruits appear only over time and never quickly), understanding market cycles, and patience. It’s about building wealth sustainably, through disciplined investments in fundamentally strong businesses or stocks and letting time work in your favour over the long run.

The urgency to get rich quick often stems from societal pressures, personal aspirations, or misconceptions about financial success. Given this, it’s crucial for young investors to introspect and understand their motivations. Is it the societal glorification of wealth, the peer pressure, or a lack of financial literacy driving this haste? Recognizing these factors is the first step in adopting a more rational approach to investing.

Charlie’s and other such investors’ constant warnings about the dangers of quick riches from the stock market are not just financial advice but a beacon of wisdom. It emphasizes the importance of prudence, patience, and education in the realm of investing.

The path to wealth should be navigated with a clear understanding of one’s abilities and goals, risk tolerance, and a commitment to continuous learning, not by the lure of quick riches that often disappear as quickly as they appear.

The crux of the whole matter is that while the idea of trading in stocks to quickly generate capital for long-term investment may seem appealing, it is fraught with risks and often stems from a misguided urge to accelerate wealth accumulation.

The wisdom imparted by experienced investors on why you should not be doing it, because you should not be in a hurry to get rich, should serve as a guiding light.

Embracing a balanced approach that combines the virtues of patience, education, and disciplined long-term investing is the key to not just building wealth, but also sustaining it.

So, if you are a new and young investor, note that the journey is not just about the destination of wealth but also about the learning, experiences, and growth along the way. And as the cliché goes, it’s important to remember that wealth creation is a marathon, not a sprint.

In the end, this quote from Kabir Das is what you need to remember and apply, for this is what really works, in wealth creation and otherwise –

धीरे-धीरे रे मना, धीरे सब कुछ होय,

माली सींचे सौ घड़ा, ॠतु आए फल होय।

Things happen slowly, in their own sweet time. Even if the gardener were to pour hundreds of pots of water on a plant, its fruits will appear only when the season is right. Never earlier.

Thank you for understanding.