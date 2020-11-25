30 Big Ideas from Seth Klarman’s Margin of Safety (Special Report)

Value Investing Almanack (VIA) Special Offer: VIA, our premium newsletter that subscribers call “the best resource on Value Investing in India,” which was closed for new subscriptions for the past few months, is now accepting new members, and at a very special 55% discount, or Rs 9,000 off the base price! Click here to join now.



With the possible exception of Warren Buffett, no investor today commands more respect than Baupost Group’s Seth Klarman.

Since founding his investment partnership in 1983, Klarman has not only produced unrivaled returns (in excess of 20% per year), but he has also from time to time offered wise and timeless commentary on markets and the craft of investing.

He is the author of Margin of Safety, Risk Averse Investing Strategies for the Thoughtful Investor, which became a value investing classic ever since it was first published in 1991.

As I was re-reading Margin of Safety, I thought of collating the key ideas Klarman has written about, and present to you as a compilation.

These ideas are hardly all-encompassing of the wisdom Klarman distills through this amazing book, but these have helped me as an investor over the years. This book was written almost 30 years ago, yet Klarman’s ideas are perfectly suitable today.

All ideas in this Special Report represent direct quotes of Klarman from Margin of Safety. I have not tried to interpret them for the simple reason that I couldn’t have said better what Klarman says through these thoughts.

Click here to download the report (or use this alternative download link) of 30 big ideas that Klarman presents through Margin of Safety, which I believe can help you become a more intelligent and thoughtful investor.



