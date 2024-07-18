10 Questions on Money and Investing that Changed My Life (E-Book)

The Sketchbook of Wisdom: A Hand-Crafted Manual on the Pursuit of Wealth and Good Life Buy your copy of the book Morgan Housel calls “a masterpiece.” It contains 50 timeless ideas – from Lord Krishna to Charlie Munger, Socrates to Warren Buffett, and Steve Jobs to Naval Ravikant – as they apply to our lives today. Click here to buy now.

As investors, we are constantly bombarded with a deluge of information, tips, and strategies, all promising to be the key to financial success. Yet, I believe that, amidst this noise, the true essence of understanding how to walk on this path lies not in the answers we seek or are thrown at us, but in the questions we ask.

With this in mind, I have created an ebook – 10 Questions on Money and Investing that Changed My Life – to guide you through a process of self-discovery and thoughtful inquiry, leading to deeper insights and a more purposeful approach to managing your finances.

10 Questions on Money & Investing that Changed My Life *Also unlock access to free chapters of my upcoming books, multiple e-books, stock analysis excel, and membership to my newsletter – The Journal of Investing Wisdom. (If you’re already a subscriber of my newsletter, please check your email for a direct download link)

These questions and their thoughtful enquiry have guided me on my personal investment journey, and I thought you may also benefit from asking these to yourself.

You see, questions have an unparalleled ability to unlock hidden truths, challenge preconceived notions, and provoke deeper thinking. They compel us to pause, reflect, and examine the very foundations of our beliefs and actions. When it comes to investing, asking the right questions can illuminate our motivations, clarify our goals, and reveal the underlying principles that drive our decisions.

Investing, after all, is not just a mechanical process of buying and selling stocks and other assets, but an extension of our values, goals, and emotions. The questions presented in this book are designed to bridge that gap, thereby helping you – like they have helped me – with a holistic understanding of money and investing.

The insights and reflections prompted by these questions are just the beginning. Financial wisdom is an ongoing journey of learning, adapting, and growing. As you continue to explore these questions and apply the lessons to your financial life, I hope you will evolve into a more thoughtful, disciplined, and successful investor.

10 Questions on Money & Investing that Changed My Life *Also unlock access to free chapters of my upcoming books, multiple e-books, stock analysis excel, and membership to my newsletter – The Journal of Investing Wisdom. (If you’re already a subscriber of my newsletter, please check your email for a direct download link)

Thank you for your time and attention. May these questions – and more like these – guide you towards greater financial clarity, purpose, and wisdom.

– Vishal

P.S. If you like what you read in this book, kindly share it with your friends and colleagues who might benefit…and especially people who are yet to start on their investing journey. It may serve them as a good starting guide on what to do, and what not to do, with their money and investing.

You can also invite them to sign up for my free newsletter on investing – The Journal of Investing Wisdom, where I share the best ideas on money and investing, behavioural finance, and business analysis to help you become a wiser investor.

Thank you for your time and attention.