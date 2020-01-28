Value Investing Workshop & Camp Millionaire: Mumbai

Value Investing Workshop is a one-day session where I teach the most important principles and practices of value investing and move through an entire structure and process of picking up high-quality stocks using these principles.
Apart from teaching the process of picking the right kind of businesses using the rules of value investing, the Workshop also covers the core ideas in Behavioural Finance – how cognitive biases hurt our investment returns and steps an investor must take to minimize the mistakes on this account.
Overall, I have sifted through a mountain of amazing books, documents, lectures, plus my experiences in investing to bring to the table the most important practical ideas in becoming a sensible, successful, long-term investor.
The Mumbai session of Value Investing Workshop is on Sunday, 8th March 2020.
Camp Millionaire is our game and activity-based financial education program for children of age group 8 to 14 years. Kids learn how to make, manage, multiply and donate their money wisely first hand in this day-long program and they have fun doing it.
The main objective of this program is to provide a stimulating, fun-filled, learning environment where kids can feel safe exploring and learning the various principles, ideas, and skills needed to create a financially successful and responsible life.
The Mumbai session of Camp Millionaire is on Sunday, 19th April 2020.
Email me at vishal[at]safalniveshak[dot]com if you have any questions around these workshops.
