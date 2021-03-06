The Sketchbook of Wisdom: Buy Now

My new book – The Sketchbook of Wisdom: A Hand-Crafted Manual on the Pursuit of Wealth and Good Life – is flying off the shelves (despite its 800-gram weight). 🙂

I have already despatched 1150+ copies of the book across India, plus in process of sending off another 200+ copies internationally.

Here are just a few reviews the book has received –

The book is now also available on Amazon India, so if you want fast delivery, please order from there.

But if you want an autographed copy and are fine with delivery in 5-7 days within India, and 25-30 days internationally, click here to order straight from my website.

And why do I take extra time to deliver the book when ordered through my site? Here’s why –

Packed with 50 timeless ideas from Lord Krishna to Charlie Munger, Socrates to Warren Buffett, Lao Tzu to Nassim Taleb, and Steve Jobs to Naval Ravikant – as it applies to our lives today, The Sketchbook of Wisdom is a manual on virtue, happiness, and the pursuit of wealth and good life.

Please email me at vishal@safalniveshak.com if you have any questions about the book.

With respect,

Vishal