A Philosophy for a Long, Happy, Rich Life

As Warren Buffett turned 94 the day before yesterday, I found myself reflecting on his extraordinary life and that of his late partner, Charlie Munger, who passed away at 99 last year.

Their longevity is impressive enough, but what truly stands out is the quality of those years – the clarity of thought, the continued passion for their work, and the seemingly unshakeable contentment they exuded.

So, what’s their secret?

Their diet? With Coke, chips, burgers, candies, and ice creams, not at all! Not by far!



Their exercise regimen? Well, Warren has said, “Charlie Munger has never done a day of exercise in his life after his time in the army.” You get the point.

Their wealth? Money cannot buy us time, at least not so much time.

Anyway, the more I think about the secrets of their longevity – apart from all the reasons that Charlie offered a few years back –

Not having a lot of envy, Not having a lot of resentment, Not overspending their income, Stay cheerful in spite of their troubles, Dealing with reliable people, and Doing what they were supposed to do.

…I believe the core of their longevity and happiness lies in a philosophy of ‘acceptance’ and ‘letting go’ (which, in a way, goes with the fourth point above).

Warren and Charlie never seemed to complain about how life treated them, even when faced with setbacks that would have embittered many others. They understood, at a deep level, that life is inherently unfair, that it throws curveballs at everyone, and that true wisdom lies not in railing against this reality but in accepting it and moving forward.

In an interview he gave for the ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’ documentary on HBO in 2017, Charlie said this –

Some people just naturally complain and other people just naturally put their head down and soldier through it. Warren and I believe in just soldiering through it without too much fuss. I have the theory that the dumbest thing you can ever do in life is to feel like a victim. Any politician that makes people feel like victims, I automatically dislike. I never saw any good come [from] feeling like a victim. Even if you are a victim, I think it’s a mistake.

It is important to understand here that this philosophy of ‘never complaining’ is not about passive resignation, but an active, conscious choice to accept what cannot be changed and to focus your energy on what can be influenced.

Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote in his essay ‘Self-Reliance’ –

These roses under my window make no reference to former roses or to better ones; they are for what they are; they exist with God to-day. There is no time to them. There is simply the rose; it is perfect in every moment of its existence. Before a leaf-bud has burst, its whole life acts; in the full-blown flower there is no more; in the leafless root there is no less. Its nature is satisfied, and it satisfies nature, in all moments alike. But man postpones or remembers; he does not live in the present, but with reverted eye laments the past, or, heedless of the riches that surround him, stands on tiptoe to foresee the future. He cannot be happy and strong until he too lives with nature in the present, above time.

Emerson’s roses, perfect in every moment of their existence, make no reference to the past or future. They simply are. This is the state of acceptance – letting come what comes and go what goes – that Warren and Charlie seemed to have embodied.

When Berkshire Hathaway faced its worst years, or when they faced personal tragedies, rather than being consumed by these hardships, they accepted them as part of life’s journey and moved forward.

Now, this is not an easy way to live, and probably that is why not so many of us can imagine reaching almost 100 years of age feeling happy and internally rich, while also maintaining our senses.

As I write this, I am acutely aware of how often I fail to maintain such acceptance in my own life. I complain about traffic, about the weather, about the stock market, about a thousand little things that, in the grand scheme of things, do not really matter. I get caught up in “what ifs” and “if onlys,” wasting precious mental energy on things I cannot change.

Yet, I am constantly inspired by the example set by Warren and Charlie to try harder, to cultivate this acceptance in my own life.

I have also learned that this philosophy of acceptance does not mean we should never strive for change or improvement. In fact, far from it. Warren and Charlie were constantly learning, growing, and seeking to make positive changes in the world. But they did so from a foundation of acceptance – accepting themselves, accepting the realities of the world, and accepting that not everything would always go their way.

As I think about Warren at 94 and Charlie’s legacy at 99, I am struck by the quality of their long lives. It is not just about the years they have accumulated, but about the wisdom, the contentment, and the positive impact they have had over those years.

For me, personally, their philosophy of acceptance and letting go is like a powerful antidote to the stresses and strains of modern life.

Sure, the world often feels chaotic and unpredictable. Sure, change is the only constant. But amidst all this, the ability to accept what is, while working towards what could be, is invaluable.

Here’s to you, Warren, on your 95th birthday. And to you, Charlie, wherever you are. Thank you for the lessons in acceptance, in resilience, and in living a life of meaning and contentment.

May we all strive to face life’s challenges with such grace and wisdom, accepting what comes our way and letting go of what we cannot change. If we can do so, we might just find the key to a long, happy, and truly rich life. And in any case life’s not long, it will certainly be happy and truly rich.

Notes to Myself

Life is not always about big moments. Find joy in making your bed, in the first sip of coffee, in a stranger’s smile. These small, everyday experiences are the threads that weave a beautiful life.

***

You do not always need to be the hero of every story. Sometimes, being a kind supporting character in someone else’s journey is just as fulfilling. Your small act of kindness might be the plot twist in someone else’s life.

***

Instead of souvenirs, collect memories of beautiful moments. Watch more sunsets, listen to more bird songs, feel more raindrops on your skin. These experiences cost nothing but enrich your life immeasurably.

Book Recommendation

Dale Carnegie’s How to Stop Worrying and Start Living is a timeless gem that I find myself returning to whenever life’s anxieties start to overwhelm me. What sets this book apart is its practical approach to dealing with worry, offering concrete strategies that are as relevant today as they were when the book was first published in 1948.

What inspires me most about this book is its ability to transform abstract concepts into actionable steps, helping readers break the cycle of worry and live more fulfilling lives. Carnegie’s writing is conversational yet profound, making complex psychological principles accessible to everyone.

The book is filled with real-life examples and stories that illustrate the power of changing one’s perspective and taking proactive steps to address concerns. These anecdotes not only make the book engaging but also provide a sense of companionship in our struggles with worry.

One passage that particularly resonates with me is –

…the best possible way to prepare for tomorrow is to concentrate with all your intelligence, all your enthusiasm, on doing today’s work superbly today. That is the only possible way you can prepare for the

future. Sir William Osier urged the students at Yale to begin the day with Christ’s prayer: “Give us this day our daily bread.” Remember that that prayer asks only for today’s bread. It doesn’t complain about the stale bread we had to eat yesterday; and it doesn’t say: “Oh, God, it has been pretty dry out in the wheat belt lately and we may have another drought-and then how will I get bread to eat next autumn-or suppose I lose my job-oh, God, how could I get bread then?” No, this prayer teaches us to ask for today’s bread only. Today’s bread is the only kind of bread you can possibly eat. Years ago, a penniless philosopher was wandering through a stony country where the people had a hard time making a living. One day a crowd gathered about him on a hill, and he gave what is probably the most-quoted speech ever delivered anywhere at any time. This speech contains twenty-six words that have gone ringing down across the centuries: “Take therefore no thought for the morrow; for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.”

This timeless wisdom is all about ‘the power of now.’ The concept of ‘daily bread’ is not just about sustenance, but a great metaphor for living fully in the present.

Carnegie’s advice throughout the book, through the multiple stories he shares, is that if we focus our energy on today’s tasks and challenges, we not only increase our effectiveness but also free ourselves from the burden of unnecessary worry. Of course, this approach does not negate planning, but it enriches our future by making the most of our present.

If you find yourself caught in cycles of worry and are looking for practical ways to break free, give How to Stop Worrying and Start Living a try. It might just change your life, as it has mine.

Quotes I’m Reflecting On

The most fundamental aggression to ourselves, the most fundamental harm we can do to ourselves, is to remain ignorant by not having the courage and the respect to look at ourselves honestly and gently. – Pema Chödrön

***

The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience. – Eleanor Roosevelt

***

Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming ‘Wow! What a Ride!’ – Hunter S. Thompson

That’s all from me for today.

~ Vishal