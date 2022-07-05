[Transcript] The One Percent Show: Rajeev Thakkar

Print this as a PDF. Please do not share outside your membership.

Rajiv Thakkar is the Chief Investment Officer and director at PPFAS Asset Management. Rajeev started his career in the investment banking business in 1994. Then moved to fixed income before landing in the equity space at PPFAS, where he has been working for the last 20 plus years. He is a chartered accountant, cost accountant and CFA charter holder. Rajiv is a strong believer in the School of value investing, and is heavily influenced by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger is approach. I have known him for the past eight years, and apart from his investing insights, I look up to him for his calm demeanour and meditative approach, which though is unusual for money managers of his stature, but looks normal, given the school of thought he comes from, which is value investing.

