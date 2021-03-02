The Sketchbook of Wisdom Now on Amazon: My new book – The Sketchbook of Wisdom – is now available on Amazon India. Packed with 50 timeless ideas, the book is a manual on virtue, happiness, and the pursuit of wealth and good life, and has already been bought across 30+ countries within 15 days of launch. Click here to get your copy on Amazon or buy on my book website.



The bulls may want you to believe this, but no stock is safe.

There are businesses that may remain good (earning return on capital greater than cost of capital) for some time, maybe a long time, but you must not attach infinite values to them.

This is because high returns attract competition, generally causing return on capital to move towards the cost of capital. While such companies may still earn excess returns, but the return trajectory is down.



Everything in this world, after all, is momentary. So, your best bet is to(even that is momentary, just for longer moments that allows time for compounding to work its magic).

The good thing about high-quality stocks is that you can pay up for them (never overpay), expensive looking prices, and still do well till the underlying businesses remain good.

With poor quality, most probably, you have no hope.

As Charlie Munger says –