It’s Never a Market Crash Problem

It’s almost always an –

I don’t know who I am problem

I don’t know how much pain I am willing to take problem

I don’t have the patience to give my stocks time to grow problem

I bought on the tip of that popular social media influencer and did not do my homework problem

I did not diversify well problem

I bought the stock just because it dipped problem

I cannot resist my friends getting rich problem

I love to fall in love with my stocks problem

I cannot differentiate between stock price and intrinsic value problem

I suffer from a buy at any price problem

I borrowed to invest problem

I invested the money I needed soon problem

I don’t have time on my hands to see through market cycles problem

I trade too much and too often problem

I keep watching and worrying about stock prices problem

I will watch the market and my portfolio again after reading this post problem

And so, I must remind myself this at all times –

A market crash is ‘never’ the problem. ‘I’ am the problem, and I must sort myself out, because that is only what I control. And if I can control the ‘I’ better, a market crash will never be a problem.

That’s about it from me for today.

Stay safe.

Regards, Vishal