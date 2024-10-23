Safal Niveshak

Wit. Wisdom. Value Investing.

You are here: Home / Investing / Jason Zweig on the Principles of Intelligent Investing, and the Enduring Wisdom of Ben Graham

Jason Zweig on the Principles of Intelligent Investing, and the Enduring Wisdom of Ben Graham

In the 35th episode of The One Percent Show, I talked with Jason Zweig, a personal finance columnist for The Wall Street Journal and the editor of Benjamin Graham’s The Intelligent Investor. Jason is also the author of Your Money and Your Brain, one of the first books to explore the neuroscience of investing, and The Devil’s Financial Dictionary, a satirical glossary of Wall Street.

We explored the critical lessons of becoming an intelligent investor, how to survive the stock market, why Ben Graham’s ideas still matter, and much more.

Listen

Also Listen On – Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon

The Sketchbook of Wisdom: A Hand-Crafted Manual on the Pursuit of Wealth and Good Life.

This is a masterpiece.

Morgan Housel, Author, The Psychology of Money

Get Your Copy Now

That’s all from me for today.

If you know someone who may benefit from today’s post, please share it with them.

If you are new here, please join my free newsletter – The Journal of Investing Wisdom – where I share the best ideas on money and investing, behavioral finance, and business analysis to help you secure your financial independence so you can live the life you deserve.

Also check out –

Thank you for your time and attention.

~ Vishal

Join 90000+ Smart Investors

Subscribe to my best stuff on investing, stock analysis, and human behaviour. Plus get access to Seven E-Books on Investing + Two Special Reports + One Stock Analysis Excel. All for FREE!

No charge. Unsubscribe anytime.

Be a part of my growing tribe. Join me on Twitter.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *