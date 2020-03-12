How to Select Stocks and Survive this Stock Market Crisis

Announcement: Admission to the 11th batch of my premium, online course in Value Investing – Mastermind – is now open, and will remain so till 25th March. Click here to pay your price and join now.
1. Pull out your watchlist already created using this stock selection framework…
2. Recheck those businesses that passed the above framework on the Quality-Growth matrix…
3. Remember the secret of winning at investing over the long run…
4. Work honestly with the process and leave the outcome to take care of itself…
5. Act (invest) with the money you don’t need in the next 5+ years, despite the fear all around…
6. Remember, this too shall pass away…
Morgan Housel wrote in his post recently…
It looks bad today. It might look bad tomorrow. But hang in there. We’ll get through this.
Be safe.
Comments
Digonta Bordoloi says
Thanks for that, Vishal. I am nibbling at every major fall like today’s… 🙂
Mohan Lal Tejwani says
Very good article timely. Thank you so much for sharing 😊🙏
Rohi Shetty says
Hi Vishal,
Thanks for your usual balanced and sensible advice! {:-)
What is your opinion about investing in Nifty 50 Mutual funds in the present scenario? I know you didn’t recommend it a few years ago but have you changed your mind since then? Pehaps we could invest a proportion of our funds in Nifty 50 or Sensex or even Nifty Next 50 mutual funds?
Thanks again and much metta,
Rohi
William Law says
I am running around with a wash tub today while it rains gold.
Thanks for the confidence booster!
Anand Vaidya says
One amazing post. Especially love your graphics
amol ashtekar says
thanks vishal for best advise
Naren Singh says
We are right now living in an unprecedented situation. The world is undergoing deglobalisation. Forced localisation is upon us now. Local don companies will benefit in this situation. Do you know any? How do we benefit from corona fallout? We need perspective on this point.