How to Select Stocks and Survive this Stock Market Crisis

1. Pull out your watchlist already created using this stock selection framework

2. Recheck those businesses that passed the above framework on the Quality-Growth matrix

3. Remember the secret of winning at investing over the long run…

4. Work honestly with the process and leave the outcome to take care of itself…

5. Act (invest) with the money you don’t need in the next 5+ years, despite the fear all around…

6. Remember, this too shall pass away…

Morgan Housel wrote in his post recently…

It looks bad today. It might look bad tomorrow. But hang in there. We’ll get through this.

Be safe.

  3. Rohi Shetty says

    Hi Vishal,
    Thanks for your usual balanced and sensible advice! {:-)
    What is your opinion about investing in Nifty 50 Mutual funds in the present scenario? I know you didn’t recommend it a few years ago but have you changed your mind since then? Pehaps we could invest a proportion of our funds in Nifty 50 or Sensex or even Nifty Next 50 mutual funds?
    Thanks again and much metta,
    Rohi

  7. Naren Singh says

    We are right now living in an unprecedented situation. The world is undergoing deglobalisation. Forced localisation is upon us now. Local don companies will benefit in this situation. Do you know any? How do we benefit from corona fallout? We need perspective on this point.

