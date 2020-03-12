How to Select Stocks and Survive this Stock Market Crisis

Announcement: Admission to the 11th batch of my premium, online course in Value Investing – Mastermind – is now open, and will remain so till 25th March. Click here to pay your price and join now.

1. Pull out your watchlist already created using this stock selection framework…

2. Recheck those businesses that passed the above framework on the Quality-Growth matrix…

3. Remember the secret of winning at investing over the long run…

4. Work honestly with the process and leave the outcome to take care of itself…



5. Act (invest) with the money you don’t need in the next 5+ years, despite the fear all around…

6. Remember, this too shall pass away…

Morgan Housel wrote in his post recently…

It looks bad today. It might look bad tomorrow. But hang in there. We’ll get through this.

Be safe.