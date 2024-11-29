Warren Buffett’s Masterclass on Legacy and Living Well

The Sketchbook of Wisdom: A Hand-Crafted Manual on the Pursuit of Wealth and Good Life. This is a masterpiece. —Morgan Housel, Author, The Psychology of Money Get Your Copy Now

I just finished reading Warren Buffett’s latest letter. It’s not his annual shareholders letter, but about his thoughts on time and mortality, and how he’s planned his legacy. But as always, there’s so much to learn—not just about money, but about living a meaningful life.

I have created some notes on the letter, focusing on Buffett’s lessons about wealth, values, and the ticking clock we all live by. It’s not a perfect summary, but I think it captures the essence of his message.

Click here to download the PDF with my notes.

After you read, let me know what stands out to you.

That’s all from me for today.

Thanks for your time.

—Vishal

P.S. Check out my premium online course and membership—Mastermind—and unlock access to my most comprehensive Value Investing course and exclusive members-only content, special ebooks, transcripts of my podcasts, notes from the books and other timeless resources I am reading, and curated content that I am consuming and learning from week after week. Click here to join now at a ₹2000 discount.