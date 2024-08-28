Relative Valuation Methods: A Cheat Sheet for Investors

As an investor, analyst, or business owner, it is very important to understand how to value companies across different sectors. I have created this detailed guide to help you with exactly that – explore various relative valuation methods, and their applicability to different industries.

I have also added a few practical examples from the Indian market to explain the concepts better. Here, please note that the financial numbers or stock market data I have used are just for calculation purposes and are approximations around the current values (as on 28th August 2024). Also, none of the stocks listed below are recommendations.

Anyway, let’s start right away.

This content is reserved for Mastermind Members. To access, please login below with your membership credentials. If you are not a member, please consider joining the Mastermind Membership to access my most comprehensive value investing course, plus practical, time-tested ideas in investing, human behaviour, business analysis, and decision making, and get onto the path of becoming a better version of yourself.