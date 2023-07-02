Value Investing in the Age of Disruption

In a world where you can’t predict the direction from which disruption will strike, how do you deal with the challenge of finding and owing businesses that may not be disrupted, or avoiding the ones that may be?

In 1968, Warren Buffett accepted a seat on the board of Grinnell college’s endowment fund. Joe Rosenfield, Buffett’s friend at Grinnell, was making an initial investment of $100,000 in a small semiconductor startup. He offered Buffett to participate in the deal which he refused.

This content is reserved for Prime Members. To access, please login below with your membership credentials. If you are not a member, please consider joining the Prime Membership to access the best ideas in investing, human behaviour, business analysis, and decision making, and get onto the path of becoming a better version of yourself.