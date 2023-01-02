[Transcript] The One Percent Show: Annie Duke

Print this as a PDF. Please do not share outside your membership.

Annie Duke is author, corporate speaker, and consultant in the decision-making space. She is also a special partner focused on decision science at First Round Capital Partners, a seed-stage venture fund. For two decades, Annie was one of the top poker players in the world. In 2004, she bested a field of 234 players to win her first World Series of Poker bracelet. The same year, she triumphed in the $2 million winner-take-all, invitation-only world series of poker tournaments of champions. She retired from the game in 2012. She is also the author of multiple wonderful books, including Thinking In Bets and How We Decide and her latest being “Quit – The Power of Knowing When To Walk Away”.

In Quit, Annie draws on stories from a wide swath of high achievers, including elite mountain climbers, business leaders, and entertainers, to argue that quitting is a good thing when applied at the right time. And much like a poker career, life, she says, is one long game and the biggest winners are also the most strategic quitters. With this and no further delay, Annie, welcome to The One Percent Show, and thank you so much for agreeing to do this.

