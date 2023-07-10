Thinking in Bets

Have you ever wondered where did the idea of “40-hour work with 2-day weekend” begin? Many believe that it was Henry Ford who started this practice of 5-day work week. Ford is considered one of the greatest capitalists of the last century.

In an apocryphal account, a journalist asked Ford the secret behind his massive success.

“Two words,” replied Ford, “Good decisions.”

“And how did you come to make good decisions?” the journalist asked.

“One word. Experience.” Ford quipped.

“Well, then it begs the next question. How did you gain the experience?”

“Two words again. Bad decisions.” Ford smiled.

