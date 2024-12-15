The Quiet Power of Starting Small

When I started working on Boundless a few months ago, it didn’t begin as a book. It began as small notes scribbled across a few of my notebooks. They were lessons I wanted to remember, ones that felt too important to let slip away. Most importantly, they were ideas I wanted to share with my children. At the time, I didn’t know these scattered reflections would one day form a book.

That’s the thing about starting small. You don’t always know where it’s leading you, but you trust that it matters. Writing Boundless wasn’t about taking a bold leap, but simply about showing up, one page, one idea, one reflection at a time. Slowly, those small beginnings grew into something bigger, something I could share with you.

Isn’t that how most meaningful things in life start? Just with a small action, or a single step, or even a fleeting thought that sparks curiosity.

Now, starting small doesn’t guarantee you’ll reach a grand destination, but it does open the door to possibilities.

If you’re waiting for the “right time” to begin something important, let me offer this thought as a nudge: the right time is the moment you decide to take the first small step. Because every big or small endeavour, including something like writing a book, begins with just that—a beginning.

What are you beginning today?