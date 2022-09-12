The ‘Art’ of Investing (Video)

I recently presented to Prime members on the ‘art’ of investing, where I showcased my illustrations to emphasize the idea of long term investing and the key attributes that investors need to work upon to behave well in their pursuit of wealth creation.

Here are just a few topics I covered in my presentation –

Is investing as simple or as difficult as it is made out to be

Most important attributes we need to become a successful investor

How to do well as an investor despite market corrections and recessions

Why value investing works

Dangers of blind long term investing

Is investing a game of luck or skill

How to protect ourselves against our own ego

Are there any iron clad laws in investing

Why stock market is a great humiliator, and how to avoid getting humiliated most of the time

Basics of my stock selection framework

How to think like a business owner

Idea of financial independence

Most important advice for wealth creation

Here is the video of my presentation and the Q&A session that followed.

