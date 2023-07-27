Stress and Investing: A 20-Point Checklist

I was at my hometown recently and chanced upon a friend who works as an investment banker in Delhi. We had met almost after 15 years, and so I could notice a big contrast in his looks as compared to what it was in the early 2000s. He looked much older than his age, around 39, and so I enquired about his health.

To my utter shock, he said, “I had an angioplasty late last year, where they put a tiny tube in my blood vessel to restore blood flow through my arteries.”

This content is reserved for Prime Members. To access, please login below with your membership credentials. If you are not a member, please consider joining the Prime Membership to access the best ideas in investing, human behaviour, business analysis, and decision making, and get onto the path of becoming a better version of yourself.