[Transcript – The One Percent Show] Vinod Sethi

Vinod Sethi served as Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, until February 2001 and served as its Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for 12 years. He is a graduate in Chemical Engineering and holds a degree in B. Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai and an MBA in Finance from Stern School of Business, New York University.

Vinod has maintained a low public profile all these years, but he is a veteran in the Indian equity investment space with an experience of more than three decades. The little I have read and known about him, I find a man who has not been just a multidisciplinary thinker but also a true Karmayogi who has combined his inner voice at a number of times with mindful decisions and rightful efforts.

When I was studying about Vinod’s life and experience, I could remember a 1910 speech delivered by the former US President, Theodore Roosevelt and which was titled The Man in the Arena. Roosevelt said and I quote, “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.”

