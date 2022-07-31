[Transcript] The One Percent Show: Saurabh Mukherjea

Print this as a PDF. Please do not share outside your membership.

Saurabh Mukherjea is the Founder and CIO of Marcellus Investment Managers. Saurabh was educated at the London School of Economics where he earned a BSc in Economics with First class Honours and an MSC in Economics with distinction in Macro and Micro Economics. In London, Saurabh was the co-founder of Clear Capital and in 2007 he was rated by the EXTEL survey as one of the top small cap analyst in the UK, In India Saurabh was rated as a leading equity strategist in 2015-16-17 by the Asia money polls. Prior to setting up Marcellus, Saurabh was the CEO of Ambit Capital. He has written multiple best selling books that include Coffee Can Investing, The Unusual Billionaires, Gurus of Chaos, The Victory Project and his latest one which is Diamonds in the Dust.

This content is reserved for Prime Members. To access, please login below with your membership credentials. If you are not a member, please consider joining the Prime Membership to access the best ideas in investing, human behaviour, business analysis, and decision making, and get onto the path of becoming a better version of yourself.